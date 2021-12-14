April 30, 1930 – December 12, 2021
GATE CITY, VA - Patsy Frank Justice, of Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. A daughter of Jim and Dallie Frank, she had retired from Kingsport Press.
She was preceded in death by children, Johnny H. Mitchell; and Belinda K. Mitchell; her sisters, Rose Kent, Mary Sicarello, and Liz Whittington; brothers, Jim Frank, Louie Frank, and Tom Frank; and son-in-law, Kirby Moore.
Patsy is survived by her daughters, Patty Moore and Tonda Graham and husband Troy Graham; precious granddaughter, Shannon Vaughan and spouse EJ Pierson; and grandsons, Brian Necessary and spouse Kristen, Josh Necessary, Hunter Moore, and Carson Moore; great-grandchildren, Camden Necessary, Bryson Necessary, Baylor Necessary, Sawyer Necessary, Brylee J Necessary, and Knox Necessary.
Her life will be celebrated, and the loss grieved by all who knew and loved her, especially her two surviving daughters, Tonda and Patty, who selflessly provided for her care. The family would like to say thank you for all the kind words, prayers, and food that have provided much comfort during this time. We love you Mama.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Evangelist Camellia Swagerty officiating.
Burial will follow at Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery.
Grandsons and friends will be pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.