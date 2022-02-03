2 Corinthians 5:8
" We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord."
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Patsy Faye Daugherty 78, joined her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Patsy has left this world, but her kind spirit will live on for generations in the hearts of those who loved her. She was born in Wise County, VA., the daughter of the late; Palmer J. Dorton and Mamie June (Herron) Dorton. She attended High School at Powell Valley High, after graduating she attained her business degree. Her relationship with the Lord, and her membership at Appalachia Pentecostal church were two very important things to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and church members. She liked to sing in church, and minister to others through her gift of singing.
She loved her family, children, & grandchildren, and she will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, an infant sister, Janice Lynn Dorton.
Left to cherish her life are; husband, Wayne Daugherty of the home, her children; Gina Lovell of Big Stone Gap, William "Billy" Morrison of Big Stone Gap, her beloved grandchildren; Christi Butler and husband Lenny of Appalachia, Brittney Estep and husband Derrick of Big Stone Gap, Zachary Lovell of Bristol, TN., Brandon Blanken and wife Sara of Big Stone Gap, Chelsie Isom and husband Donnie of S.C., Thorne Morrison and wife Shamberlie of Big Stone Gap, Tyler Morrison of S.C., great- grandchildren, Zaine, Jaiden, Lilly, Infinity, Lincoln, and Lyric, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church (340 Oak St, Appalachia, VA 24216) for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Grayson Cothron officiating. Special music will be provided by the Church singers. The committal service will be held on Monday, Feb. 7th in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the updated arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
