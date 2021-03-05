JONESVILLE, VA - Patsy Faye Burke Roop, 83, of Jonesville, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A native of Wise County, she was born February 11, 1938 to the late Woodrow W. “Buster” and Ella Mae (Dulaney) Burke. Patsy was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree. She then went on to teach in the Harlan County, KY school system and in the Lee County school system at Jonesville Elementary, Jonesville High School and Jonesville Middle School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her son, William Patrick Roop; her daughter, Jackie Roop Evans and her brother, Roy Burke.
Patsy is survived by her dear friends, Mike and Marsha Twigg; their daughter, Kristen, her husband, Nyles, and their children, Parker and Kenna; their son, Tyler, his wife, Brianna and daughter, Adalynn.
The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Litton, Jr. for his friendship and care, as well as her special friends and caregivers, Kim Anderson, Susie Bledsoe, Louise Russell, Kelly Phillips and Konni Anderson.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA with Layne Pennington and Maria Grimm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jonesville First United Methodist Church or the LMU Roop Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Roop family.