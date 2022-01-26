GRAY - Patsy E. Neeley, age 85, of Gray, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022 at The Blake at Kingsport.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Aaron Atchely officiating. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trae Helvey, Logan Neeley, Will Martin, Elliot Martin, Roy Kasher and Quade Helvey. Jonathan Neeley will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
