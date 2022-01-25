GRAY - Patsy E. Neeley, age 85, of Gray, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022 at The Blake at Kingsport. Born in Kingsport on September 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Earl D. and Ruth I. Jones, she had resided in this area her entire life. She graduated from Church Hill High School. Patsy married John H. Neeley on February 16, 1958 in Kingsport. She was a longtime member of Gray United Methodist Church where she was active in the “Lively Ladies”. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Blake at Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John H. Neeley; daughter, Carol Neeley Martin and husband, Bill of Charlotte, NC; son, David Neeley and wife, Mitzi of Gray, TN; grandchildren, Trae Helvey, Jonathan Neeley, Logan Neeley, Will Martin, Elliot Martin and Anna Kasher; great-grandchildren, Quade Helvey and Addie Helvey; and special friends, Linda Hall and Carolyn Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Aaron Atchely officiating. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trae Helvey, Logan Neeley, Will Martin, Elliot Martin, Roy Kasher and Quade Helvey. Jonathan Neeley will be an Honorary Pallbearer.
