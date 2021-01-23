JOHNSON CITY - Patsy Dean Jones, of Johnson City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born on March 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Talmage Durrett and Dora Ward Durrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Wilbur Rowland and Claude Jones; grandson, Shelby Rowland and a brother, Toby Durrett.
Patsy graduated from Ringold High School in 1943. She worked in Oak Ridge during WWII. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University in education. Later, she earned her Master’s Degree in special education from University of Tennessee in 1976. She taught 5th grade in Kingsport City Schools and taught special education at the Palmer Center in Kingsport. Patsy was active in politics and was a women’s rights advocate for many years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, fashion, sewing and reading. She loved planning events and hosting parties, especially with her college roommate’s “The Girls of Summer”. She and the “girls” met every year in July.
Those left to cherish Patsy’s memory include four children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother, teacher and friend.
The Jones family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice for their wonderful care.