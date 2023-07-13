KNOXVILLE - Patsy Gayle Boggs of Knoxville, TN and longtime resident of Wise, VA, entered peacefully into her eternal home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Merritt Still & Blanche Emma Newcomb of Norton, VA, her husband of 64 years, D. L. Boggs, Jr., Wise, VA; two sisters, Elizabeth Niezgoda, Springfield, VA: Gloria Belcher, Baltimore, MD; brother, Jack Still, Coeburn, VA and sons, Kimberly Still Boggs, Knoxville, TN and infant Jeffrey Boggs, Pound, VA.
Pat was raised in Norton, VA, by two incredibly loving parents who she adored immensely. She grew up with five siblings in a loving, busy and close-knit family. She graduated from J I Burton HS in Norton, VA. Pat married D.L. in 1948 in Norton, VA and lovingly supported him throughout his careers in Blacksburg, VA where he graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute,1951. She and D L were partners in love and life in his employment with the United States Gypsum Company near Saltville, VA from 1951-1957, Gorgas, AL, with Alabama Power from 1958 until 1961. She moved with her family to Wise, Virginia, near her hometown of Norton, VA, in 1961 and lived there through 2014. In 2014 Pat moved to Knoxville, TN to live with her son Dr. Kim Boggs. At her death she lived with her daughter, Amy Laura Puckett. Pat was the glue who held the family together. She protected, loved and made life full fun. She was active in the Wise Baptist Church where she served in the nursery, Bible study groups and as a dedicated prayer warrior, she was an active member of the Wise Planning Commission, served on the Lonesome Pine Country Club Board of Directors, the Wise County Democratic Committee and the Wise Band Boosters where you would see her at the Wise County Fair making and selling burgers and fries at the booster food tent. Pat was a devout Christian who loved, cared and prayed for all those she knew needed support, tenderness and someone to listen.
Pat is survived by her son, D. Lee Boggs, III and wife Diane, and daughter, Amy Laura Puckett, Knoxville, TN with daughters Katherine Emily Carlson, husband Daniel Carlson, daughter, Lily and son, Jones of Las Vegas, NV; and daughter, Margaret Ann Barker, of Auburn, AL; her brother, Ted & wife Doris Still, Aragona, VA and brother Andy and wife, Deloris Still, Bluff City, TN.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Wise Baptist Church, 211 Spring Ave. NE, Wise, VA. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Services will be led by Rev. Mike Winters. Burial will follow in the adjoining Wise Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wise Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Wise, VA, 24293.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton, VA is serving the Boggs family.