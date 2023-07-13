KNOXVILLE - Patsy Gayle Boggs of Knoxville, TN and longtime resident of Wise, VA, entered peacefully into her eternal home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Merritt Still & Blanche Emma Newcomb of Norton, VA, her husband of 64 years, D. L. Boggs, Jr., Wise, VA; two sisters, Elizabeth Niezgoda, Springfield, VA: Gloria Belcher, Baltimore, MD; brother, Jack Still, Coeburn, VA and sons, Kimberly Still Boggs, Knoxville, TN and infant Jeffrey Boggs, Pound, VA.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you