BLOUNTVILLE - Patsy Ann Roller-Ketron, 62, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Patsy loved to have cookouts and watch the kids play. She enjoyed all the holidays with her family. Patsy was a very special person to everyone that knew her. Her smile was infectious and would always light up the room. Patsy's greatest pride was her family, and they always came first.
Patsy is preceded by mother, Nancy Roller; brother, Michael Roller.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Donald (Chelsea) Black, Jennifer (Brandon) Campbell; grandchildren, Michael, Destiny, Little Brandon (Bebo), Emilee; father, Burl Roller; brothers, David Leon Roller (Sheila), Jack Roller, Tony (Lisa) Roller; Her beloved dog Annie; several loved nieces and nephews; very special lifelong friend Lisa Feathers.
Visitation will be Thursday May 20th, from 5:00-7:00 at Trinity Memorial Centers. The funeral service will follow with pastor Dewayne Locklear officiating and Blake Roller giving the eulogy. The graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Friday May 21st, at 12:00.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.