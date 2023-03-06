CHURCH HILL – Patsy Ann Lawson, age 73, of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital after a sudden illness.
Patsy was born on November 14, 1949 in Clinchport, VA to the late Elmer Carson Bishop, Sr. and Easter Hill Bishop. She had several jobs throughout her life but found what she loved working in housekeeping. Patsy worked at Indian Path Hospital for several years and was currently employed by Compass Group at Holston Valley. It brought her great joy to make sure that patients not only had a clean environment but a smiling face and a kind word. She was loved and deeply appreciated by her co-workers and staff throughout the hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edith Jarrett, Elmer Carson Bishop, Jr., and Elizabeth Qualls; former husband Benjamin Stevens, late husband Benny Joe Lawson I; stepson Benny Joe (Joey) Lawson II; and grandson Benny Joe Lawson III.
She is survived by her husband of nearly five years, Henry Vaughn, daughters Tammy Stevens, Loretta Tipton and husband Chad; grandchildren Matthew Lawson, Daniel Barlow and wife Lauren, Tyler Barlow and wife Emily, Tristan Barlow and wife Lela, Mikayla Grace Tipton, Isaac Tipton and wife Sarah, and Hannah Lawson; great grandchildren Brantlee, Baylee, Lilly, Brooklynn and Lacey; her sister Nancy Vaughn and host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill, TN. Services will follow in the chapel with Pastor Dave Morelock officiating. Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at Morning Star Cemetery in Church Hill, TN. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am.