CHURCH HILL – Patsy Ann Lawson, age 73, of Church Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital after a sudden illness.

Patsy was born on November 14, 1949 in Clinchport, VA to the late Elmer Carson Bishop, Sr. and Easter Hill Bishop. She had several jobs throughout her life but found what she loved working in housekeeping. Patsy worked at Indian Path Hospital for several years and was currently employed by Compass Group at Holston Valley. It brought her great joy to make sure that patients not only had a clean environment but a smiling face and a kind word. She was loved and deeply appreciated by her co-workers and staff throughout the hospital.

