KINGSPORT - Mrs. Patsy Ann Churchwell Hood, 86, of Kingsport went peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. Patsy was a member of Depew’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport, where she served as the Financial Administrator and Financial Secretary and prepared communion for her church for many years. She retired from State Farm Insurance, Claims division in 1998.
Patsy was creative and talented in the arts of sewing and quilting, crochet and cross-stich. You could find her skills on display at the Appalachian Fair, where she enjoyed entering and often winning many blue ribbons for her work. Patsy also had a hand in piecing the beautiful quilt that is displayed in our Welcome Center off I-26 near Rock Springs in Kingsport.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 57 years, Ralph Hood, and her parents, Orville and Georgia Churchwell.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her daughter, Penny Watson; son-in-law, Barry Watson; and her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Laura Watson.
Patsy will be remembered as a very kind and loving lady, known for her humble service in serving her church. She leaves behind many cherished friends in her church family and the community. To say she will be greatly missed is an understatement.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Nathan Ware and Rev. Ken Peterson officiating.
A graveside service will be held at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery in Kingsport at 11:00 am on Thursday. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family kindly requests that masks be worn during all services.