Patrick McDonald

KINGSPORT - Patrick Gerald McDonald, 37, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and his earthly father, Frank on Friday, October 29, 2021. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, on January 19, 1984, a son of Kathy and the late Frank Papp, he resided in this area for the last 15 years. Patrick attended Kingsport First Assembly of God. He will be remembered and deeply mourned.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Papp; brothers, John and Frank Papp II; sister, Renee Johnson; maternal grandmother, Anna Hyton; nephew, Mark, Jr.; and a host of other special family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Kingsport First Assembly of God with Pastor Jason Wright officiating.
