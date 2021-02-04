It is with a heavy heart that our family announces that Patrick Joseph “Pat” Grinsell, Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021, in Richmond, Va surrounded by his adoring family.
Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1944, Pat lived as a youth in Tazewell, Va. He enlisted to serve the country he loved in the Vietnam War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence. After service, he returned to Tazewell, where he met Dorothy. Pat loved his wife for 51 years with a love that all should dream of experiencing.
Pat also was loved by the communities of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee where he lived until 2019 when he moved to Richmond, Va to be close to his children and grandchildren. His life is a testament to knowing no strangers and spreading goodwill through laughter and kindness to everyone he met. His Catholic faith was central to his character.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Theresa Grinsell, and his siblings, Terry Boyd and Michael Grinsell. Pat is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his children, Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Jr., Cynthia, and Matthew, daughters-in-law, Rebecca and Elizabeth, and seven grandchildren – Isabella, John, Eamon, Maeve, Patrick III, Connor, and Liam. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia Akers, Edward Grinsell, Rev. John Grinsell, and Francis Milam, as well as several brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, and adored nieces and nephews. His friends from Sherbrooke Circle and Mt. Carmel, and longtime pals, Bob Buffalo, Robin Campbell, Rusty Hatfield, and Leo Linsey will miss him dearly.
A funeral mass will be held Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia, followed by internment at the Columbarium and Memorial Gardens at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Vets at amvets.org.