LAKE WYLIE, SC - Patrick J Kirby, 85, died Friday Jan 29, 2021 at home in Lake Wylie, SC.
A native of Pontiac Michigan, graduated with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and a minor in Organic Chemistry from Michigan State University. Patrick worked at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, TN as a Chemical Packaging engineer for 32 years before moving to Lake Wylie, SC with his wife Alice W. Kirby and worked for Hoechst Celanese/Clariant for 7 years. Pat was member of the Kiwanis Club and a Sunday School teacher at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kingsport, TN. He was a member of the River Hills Lion's Club and the River Hills Country Club in Lake Wylie and a lay reader for the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fort Mill, SC. Pat loved traveling, painting, photography, playing golf and Bridge and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Witsell Kirby of 59 years, sons John Patrick and James Cutler Kirby of Kingsport TN and his daughters Rebecca Louise McDonough and son-in-law James of Williamsburg, VA and Linda Kirby Waldbauer and son-in-law Scott of Clinton, MS and 4 grandchildren, Morgan Suzanne Kirby of Johnson City, TN, Sara Katherine Waldbauer of Hattiesburg MS, Kenton Robert and Dean Patrick McDonough of Blacksburg, VA. A celebration of life will be planned later in the year.
Memorial contributions may be made to the River Hills/Lake Wylie Lion's Community Foundation, P.O. Box 5183 Lake Wylie, SC 29710 and/or Sweet Repeat Charitable Foundation, 4082 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.
