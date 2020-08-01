Patricia “Trish” Lynn Jones, 62, of the Stickleyville Community was involved in a tragic accident and departed this life on July 30, 2020.
She was born in Lee County, VA on February 7, 1958 to the late John Curtis Jones and Anna Ruth (Cody) Jones.
Trish was born and raised in the Stickleyville Community. In 1997 she received her BSN from ETSU. She worked as a nurse for 23 years before recently retiring from Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital on July 25, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and a great friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Trish leaves behind to cherish her memory; her mother, Anna Ruth (Cody) Jones, Jonesville, VA; daughters, Michelle Bishop and companion, Tim Jessee, Woodway, VA, and April Bishop, Woodway, VA; sister, Linda Willis, Stickleyville, VA; Beloved Grandson, Brogan Bishop, of the home; grandchildren, Rosalyne Robbins and husband Brandon, and Madeline Clawson; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Waylon, and Stetson; nephews, Jeffrey Willis and Mark Willis; great-niece, Chasity Willis; along with several other nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The date for a Celebration of Life for Trish will be announced at a later by her family.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Patricia “Trish” Lynn Jones.
An online guest register is available for the Jones family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.