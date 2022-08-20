KINGSPORT - Patricia (Trish) Lynn Franklin Graham, 69, of Kingsport, died at Holston Valley Medical Center on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Born in Sevierville, TN, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. Patricia had worked as a CNA for many years. She was a member of Glenwood Community Church in Hiltons, VA for over 30 years. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video