KINGSPORT - Patricia (Trish) Lynn Franklin Graham, 69, of Kingsport, died at Holston Valley Medical Center on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Born in Sevierville, TN, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. Patricia had worked as a CNA for many years. She was a member of Glenwood Community Church in Hiltons, VA for over 30 years. Patricia enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Paul Graham Sr.; her parents, Jessee and Lula Franklin; brothers, Clifton Franklin, Charles Franklin, Danny Franklin, and Rex Franklin; and sister, Jessee Marie Monk.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Amanda Graham (Kenny); sons, Walter “Little Walt” Graham, Jr (Amanda), and Josh Graham (Aly), all of Kingsport; 6 grandchildren, Hubert Austin Graham (Karla), Brittany Gibson, Isabella Graham, Emilee Graham, Chase Graham, and Carter Graham; great-granddaughter, Jameson; great-grandson, Jackson; sister, Carolyn (Tommy) Adams, of Kingsport; and brother, William (Liz) Franklin, of Church Hill, TN.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Ronnie Horne and Rev. Rex McMurray officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, William Franklin, Michael Graham, Hubert Graham, Tyler Graham, Kenny Burchfield and Gary Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Graham Jr., Josh Graham and Hubert Austin Graham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.