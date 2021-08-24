KINGSPORT - Patricia "Suzi" Sue McCoy, 78, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Patricia was an inspirational poet, and a former line dance instructor.
She is preceded in death by her two daughters, Patricia Dee Glendenings and Darla Yvonne Jimenez.
Suzi is survived by her sisters, Beth Light and Peggy Lane; son, Richie Mullins; grandchildren, Chad Jimenez, Alex and Peter, Jennifer and Tiffany, as well as a host of other family and friends.
A private internment will take place in Ross Campground Cemetery along with her two daughters.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.