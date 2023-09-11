KINGSPORT - Patricia Rose Collins Sutton, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Friday, August 25, at Holston Valley Hospital.

Pat was born in Rose Hill, Va., on August 10, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Max and Ruth Collins of Clintwood, Va. Pat grew up in Clintwood and graduated from Ervinton High School. She was a graduate of Radford College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.


