KINGSPORT - Patricia Rose Collins Sutton, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Friday, August 25, at Holston Valley Hospital.
Pat was born in Rose Hill, Va., on August 10, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Max and Ruth Collins of Clintwood, Va. Pat grew up in Clintwood and graduated from Ervinton High School. She was a graduate of Radford College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
Pat joined Eastman Chemical Company in Research and later worked at Eastman as a communications representative. Following her career there, she earned a BS degree in Nursing from East Tennessee State University. She was employed by Indian Path Hospital for several years before retiring. She was a member of Clinchco Missionary Baptist Church in Clinchco, Va., and attended First Assembly of God Church in Kingsport.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Novel Book Club for 25 years. Pat was an excellent cook and loved to feed people. She loved her family and was a faithful friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Max and Ruth Collins, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Howard (Harp) Sutton. Survivors include her sister, Janet Collins Mullins of Clintwood, Va.; nephews, Darrin (Rhonda) Mays of Clintwood and Jeff (Lauren) Schooler of Richmond, Va.; great-nephews, Will Mays and Andy Mays of Pound, Va., and Aaron, Brennan and Colin Schooler of Richmond, Va.; great-nieces, Presleigh Mays of Pound, Va., and Hannah Schooler of Richmond, Va.
A Celebration of Life service for Pat will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at Kingsport First Assembly of God, 2213 Brandon Lane. Burial will be in the Burnette Family Cemetery in Rose Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clinchco Missionary Baptist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 396, Clinchco, Va., 24226.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the family.
