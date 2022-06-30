NORTON, VA - Patricia Faye Robbins, 80, born on August 5, 1941, in Norton Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, TN. A loving wife, mother, granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. She loved God and loved her family. She is reunited in heaven with her husband and son. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ada Caudill; husband, Hershell Robbins; baby and son, Timothy Robbins; brother, Carlton Caudill; sisters, Phyllis Ramey and Peggy Rose.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Stacy (Jeff); son, Anthony Craig Robbins (Shirley); sister, Linda McPheron (Bruce); brother, Byron Caudill (Cheri); grandson, Shannon Stacy (Jessica); great-grandson, Ziggy Stacy; great-granddaughter, Eva Analise Jordan; granddaughter, Farrah Scott (Kenny); great-grandson, Gabriel Scott; great-granddaughter, Shelby Scott; great-granddaughter, Allure Scott; great-grandson, Corbin Scott; great-great granddaughter, Ivy Smartt; grandson, Bradley Robbins (Elizabeth); granddaughters; Reagan Robbins, Sarah Robbins; and multiple nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. She loved and cherished her family and loved spending time with them.
She loved her adopted close family Jeff and Donna Bolling and family. Many thanks to Nancy Kirk, her very good friend. We would like to thank the providers and the entire staff at Jefferson Memorial Hospital for their compassion, kindness and excellent care. Very special thanks to her primary care physician, Dr. Lansing for his excellent care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, July 4, 2022, at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Robbins family.