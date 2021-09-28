KINGSPORT - Patricia “Patty” Sue Slocum, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 29, 2021. She was born on October 1, 1945 to Alfred and Dimple Walker in South Gate, California. Patty received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Pepperdine University in 1967 and a Master of Arts in Counselor Education at East Tennessee State University in 1985. From 1966 to 1972, Patty proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant with Aircraft Ferry Squadron Thirty-Two, stationed at NAS North Island. For twenty years she served as a middle school counselor at Colonial Heights Middle School in Kingsport, Tennessee prior to retirement in 2006.
Patty is survived by her daughter and best friend, Kimberly Sims; her son, Keith Slocum; and several grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hammond Posts #3/265.
