Patricia “Patty” Leanne Chapman, 70, let go of the hands that were holding hers, and transitioned into the arms of her Lord on Sunday evening, September 25, 2022.

Patty was born in Germany on October 4th, 1951, to a German mother and to an American father who was a soldier serving in the US Army. She began her courageous journey through life as a child, when she crossed the ocean on an Army ship to the US, where she would live most of her life. Patty was very passionate about her German ancestry. She moved to Germany and lived there for several years in the late 1980’s, exploring her German heritage, and learning about her German relatives.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you