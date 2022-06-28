…If your gift is teaching devote yourself to teaching. Romans 12:7
KINGSPORT – Patricia Deel Williams (Patty) 71, of Kingsport, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Kingsport as the result of pancreatic cancer.
The family will receive friends from 1:30pm – 3:00pm on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. A memorial service led by Dr. Randy Fry and Dr. Marvin Cameron will be held in the sanctuary at 3:00pm. It was Patty’s wish to be cremated.
Patty was a great believer in the value of reading to children at an early age and was a supporter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please consider memorial gifts to The Sullivan County Imagination Library, PO Box 3045, Kingsport, TN, 37664.
