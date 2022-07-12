KINGSPORT - Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese, 62, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 9, 2022, Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel or anytime at the residence of Patty’s sister, Regina.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Hal Calhoun officiating. Music will be provided by Gina Strouth.
The service will be live streamed & may be viewed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com and clicking on Patty’s obit for the live stream link.
A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be Matt Quillen, Jeff Bradford, Jeremy Ramey, Tim Cox, Orris Harker and Duncan Harker.
The family extends a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center.
The care of Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.