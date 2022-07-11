KINGSPORT - Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese, 62, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 9, 2022, Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Patty was a former employee of MR Cleaners. She enjoyed her furry friend, “Pepper”, listening to gospel music, reading, playing games on her iPad and loved spending time with her family.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dora Watkins Castle: niece, Mandy and brother-in-law, Ron Quillen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Regina Estepp (Stan), Sherrie Quillen and Brenda Davis (Steven); brother, Donnie Castle (Kim); several nieces, nephews, cousins and special childhood friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel or anytime at the residence of Patty’s sister, Regina.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:30 pm with Pastor Hal Calhoun officiating. Music will be provided by Gina Strouth.
The service will be live streamed & may be viewed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com and clicking on Patty’s obit for the live stream link.
A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Pallbearers will be Matt Quillen, Jeff Bradford, Jeremy Ramey, Tim Cox, Orris Harker and Duncan Harker.
The family extends a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Church Hill Post-Acute Rehabilitation Center.
The care of Patricia “Patty” Castle Reese and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.