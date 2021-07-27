GATE CITY, VA - Patricia (Patti Smith) Lemmel, Age 68 of Gate City, VA., Passed away on July 22, 2021. She was born on Feb.14,1953 in Sullivan County Tennessee.
She worked as a Surgical Technician before retiring. She enjoyed Playing the piano, Cooking, and spending time with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. Smith and Velma Norton Smith, and her daughter Megan Turner Davis.
Left to Cherish her memory is her daughter, Amber Turner and Buddy, and Son Robbie Smith, Brother, Randy Smith and Kathy, Sisters, Tonnie Puckett and Terry, Misti Fraysier and Scott.
She had 7 Grandchildren, Stephen, Destiny, Gabriel, Dalton, Madison, Eli and Zachary, 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 3 Great nephews, and a great niece.
A casual, celebration of life Service will be held on Friday, July 30 at 5:00 p.m. at Scott County Park and Golf Course in Gate City, Virginia for those who wish to attend.