MOUNT CARMEL - Patricia (Patsy) Ann Parsons Tipton age 85 of Mount Carmel, formerly of Chuckey, passed away January 12, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her husband Horace Tipton of Chuckey and her parents Arley and Irene (nee Linebaugh) Parsons of Elizabethton. Her grandparents were Arthur and Molly (nee Carter) Parsons and John and Clemmie (nee Newman) Linebaugh of Elizabethton.
She is survived by children Lori Tipton of Johnson City; Charles and Laura Tipton of Mount Carmel and their children Jacob, Linda, Marie, and Ethan; Raj and Cindy Bhavsar of Brentwood and their children Reed Bhavsar, and Sean and Indira Bhavsar Burke and great-granddaughter Charlotte Burke of Cleveland, OH; Kristi Tipton of Asheville; sister-in-law Yvonne Tipton of Pleasant Vale; a few remaining Elizabethton cousins, including Judy Gwinn; and many Tipton nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Elizabethton High School, she attended Steed Business College, worked as a secretary at Faircloth Chevrolet and the VA at Mountain Home, and retired from Greene County Schools as an aide at Doak and Chuckey schools. Additionally, she collaborated with her husband and family in farming and running a sawmill and timber business for over forty years and never retired as mother and caretaker.
Patricia loved music and played the piano and organ while serving as music director and pianist at Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends, garden, read, sew and craft. She was a fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers, The Lady Vols, in particular.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery, as Mrs. Tipton will be interred alongside her husband of almost fifty years in the Pleasant Vale church cemetery following a graveside service on Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 PM. The speaker will be Mr. Joe Kilday. Please join the family in celebrating their beloved mother and grandmother in the fellowship hall following the interment, as there will be no formal visitation at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charles, Jacob, and Ethan Tipton, Reed Bhavsar, George Gwinn, Jr., and Matthew Marion.
The family asks that friends and loved ones make in memoriam donations to the Pleasant Vale Cemetery Fund in care of Yvonne Dotson, 4050 Stone Dame Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.