Patricia "Pat" Ward Smith May 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Patricia "Pat" Ward Smith, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord Friday, May 28, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Patricia Ward Smith Hill Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.