KINGSPORT - Patricia “Pat” Ward Smith, 73, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Pat was born March 8, 1948, in Kingsport, TN to the late Emmett and Stella Ward.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Pat found great joy in watching her grandson Charlie play basketball, visiting Key West, FL, working in her yard and basking in the sun.
She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served the Lord by working in the nursery for the last ten years.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Heather Smith; and her brother, Worley “W.D.” Ward.
Those left to cherish Pat’s memory are her loving husband, Keith; doting daughter, Dudley; son, Daren; grandsons, Jacob, Levi and Charlie whom she loved like her own; special niece, Vicki Linne Ward; Kathy Franklin whom she loved like a sister; and many special cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat’s memory to Calvary Baptist Church, 1238 Pine St., Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the doctors and nurses who cared for her at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A celebration of Pat’s life and graveside service will be announced at a later date.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Patricia “Pat” Ward Smith and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.