With profound sadness we announce the passing of Patricia (Pat) Stamper. She left us peacefully February 15, 2021. She was in her 79th year.
Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse; Acts 2:38, “Then Peter said unto them, Repent and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost”.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Carleton Stamper; children, Connie McIntosh and husband, Patrick, Faith Boggs and husband, Rick, Ronald Benjamin Irwin, Carleton Conrad Stamper, Jr., Jeffery H. Stamper, Ricky D. Stamper and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Tyler (Erin), Justin Young, Cole (Cheyenne), Chelsea Grace, Matthew, Jeffrey, Justin, and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Avery, Andrew, Wells, Caiden, Cael, Logan, Brandon, Sammy, Gavin, and Aryea, all of these she loved. She will be missed every day.
She enjoyed oil painting, talented writer with published poetry, song writer and musician.
She was cofounder and a longtime member of Apostolic Revival Center. It was a very special place that was near and dear to her heart.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and follow the social distancing mandates.
Please join us in a celebration of her life at Apostolic Revival Center, 2132 Nickelsville Highway on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m., with the Reverend Leonard Dixon and the Reverend Charles Thacker officiating. Crystal Neece will be providing the music.
A private graveside service will be conducted at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Revival Center.
An online guest register is available for the Stamper family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Patricia (Pat) Stamper.