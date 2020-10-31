Patricia “Pat” Richardson Gardner passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on Monday October 26, 2020.
Pat was born April 4, 1944 in St. Charles VA. Pat accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She was member at Mountain View Methodist Church Kingsport TN.
She graduated from St. Charles High School and attended ETSU. She managed the Old West Dinner Theater. She was co-owner of McIntosh gift shop downtown Kingsport. She was owner of Common Tator food truck. In most recent years she worked in accounting at Fortner Smalley.
Pat was preceded in death by husband Jerry Eaton, parents George and Jennie Belle Richardson, sister Juanita Cobb, sister brothers Bob Richardson and Billy Richardson.
Pat is survived by Lana Sue Poteet, husband Denver of Kingsport TN. Niece Jennifer Kiser, husband Drew of Kingsport TN. Nephew Rodney Cobb, Niece Ronita Dunn of Corbin KY.
Family by love Christine Barger and Rick Barger of Kingsport TN.
A special thank you to the staff of Preston Place II for the loving care and attention they provided Pat and her family.
Pat made a generous decision to donate her body to Quillen College of Medicine.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and at-risk family members there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Friends may call at the home of Sue and Denver on Saturday November 7 and Sunday November 8 from 2:00 till 6:00. Mask required.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research 225 North Michigan Ave. L.17 Chicago IL 60601 or Mountain View Methodist Methodist Church Kingsport TN.