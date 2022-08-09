CLEVELAND, VA - Patricia “Pat” Joan Vicars Hurd, 90, passed away in Cleveland, Virginia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born August 2, 1932, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Lloyd Vicars, Sr., and Mable Bowen Vicars. Pat graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She had various jobs in Kingsport including School Patrol Mothers as crossing guard, dispatcher for the Police Department, and Skips Pharmacy. Pat did a lot of sewing in her younger days and was an avid crafter. She belonged to several women’s groups over the years. Pat was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Ray Hurd; brothers, Lloyd D. Vicars, Jr. and Jack D. Vicars.

