CLEVELAND, VA - Patricia “Pat” Joan Vicars Hurd, 90, passed away in Cleveland, Virginia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born August 2, 1932, in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Lloyd Vicars, Sr., and Mable Bowen Vicars. Pat graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She had various jobs in Kingsport including School Patrol Mothers as crossing guard, dispatcher for the Police Department, and Skips Pharmacy. Pat did a lot of sewing in her younger days and was an avid crafter. She belonged to several women’s groups over the years. Pat was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Ray Hurd; brothers, Lloyd D. Vicars, Jr. and Jack D. Vicars.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Sandy Smith and husband Greg of Cleveland, Virginia; granddaughter, Miranda Welch of Lebanon, Virginia; grandson, Matthew Smith and wife Heather of Cleveland, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Amelia Patrice and Olivia Ann Welch, Tucker Allen and Carter Matthew Smith; sister, Shirley Light and husband Bob; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with The Rev. Rick Meade officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.