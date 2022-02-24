OCALA, FL - Patricia (Pat) Ann Wilson passed away on February 20, 2022, at Prestige Manor Care facility in Bellview, Florida. She was born on July 9, 1938, in High Springs, Florida to parents, Octavius and Myrtle Blackwelder.
She married Ted B. Wilson on May 26, 1957, and they raised their family in Maryville, Tennessee. While Ted coached football and led the music at their church, Pat served as the pianist and a soloist in the choir, as well as the children’s choirs coordinator. She cooked countless meals for hundreds through the years and when their youngest child started school, went to work as an administrative assistant in a dentistry office. In each city they lived, they remained faithful to Jesus Christ by serving Him in the community of faith, whether in Maryville, Kingsport, TN, and then to Ocala. Pat spent the final nine months of her life at Prestige Manor in Bellview, Florida where Carrol Smith and the staff served her with excellence. We would like to give a special thanks to her daughter, Teddi, and her husband, Ron, for their commitment of service to Pat. We also would like to thank all those who loved Pat so well.
Pat was preceded in death by her Parents: Octavius and Myrtle Blackwelder, brother: Wayne Blackwelder, In-laws: Ben and Lottie Wilson, and sister and brother-in-law: Lucille and Earl Taylor. She leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, Ted Wilson, daughter and son-in-law, Teddi and Ron Sylvia, son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Sharra Wilson, and son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Melinda Wilson. She leaves behind her nine grandchildren: Jared Sylvia (Cassie), Daria Hopper (Matt), Jacob Sylvia (Annita), Isaac Wilson, Elijah Wilson (Caroline), Julia Wilson, Luke Sylvia (Lauren), SaraGrace Taylor (Casey), and Lydia Wilson. Last but not least, her great grandchildren: Lennon Sylvia, Lydia Kate Hopper, Roarke Sylvia, Amelia Sylvia, Levi Hopper, Von Sylvia, Judah Wilson, Mattie Lou Wilson, Barrett Sylvia, Harper Jo Sylvia, Wyatt Sylvia, and there are a couple more on the way. She also leaves her sisters, Alicia, and Sue (Jim) and numerous nieces and a nephew.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on February 27, 2022, at 3 PM at Church at the Springs located at 5424 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL. The service will be officiated by her children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of their children’s churches: Church @ The Springs, Ocala, FL; The Bridge Fellowship, Lebanon, TN; or Lake Church, Montgomery, TX.