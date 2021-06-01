CHURCH HILL - Patricia "Pat" Ann Goodwin, 69, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her residence. Pat loved her family and especially her two dogs, Chloe & ChiChi who were the best roommates.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Laura Sensabaugh; husband, Tommy Goodwin.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Kristie and husband Jim Thomas of Soddy Daisy, TN; grandchildren, Michael "Cody" Barton and wife Maura, Kayla, Seth and Carson Thomas; great-grandson, John-Allan all of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Kim Phillips of Kingsport, TN, one nephew and a host of other family and friends.
A private service was conducted per Pat's request with Pastor Mark Roberts officiating. Interment was held at Ross Campground Methodist Church Cemetery.
