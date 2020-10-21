CHURCH HILL - Patricia “Pat” Ann Christian, 82, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Pat was born on March 12, 1938 in Akron, OH to the late B.L. and Zella Fraley, natives of Southwestern Virginia. At a young age, they moved to Hawkins County, TN. She was a member of Christian Bend Freewill Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star – Fairview #80 in Church Hill. She worked for 40+ years as a hairdresser where she dedicated her life to her customers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark “Dude” Christian; parents, B.L. and Zella Morton Fraley; sister, Norma Jean Ledford; brothers, Bob Fraley and Ralph Fraley; daughter-in-law, Carla Cornett Christian, granddaughter, Emily Grace Christian Johnson.
Pat is survived by children, Vickey Fulton (Rick), Diane Christian Hall, Clark Christian, and Bryan Christian; grandchildren, Olivia Porter (Michael), Dylan Christian, Katy Fulton Rolison (Rob), and Christian Fulton; great grandchildren, Scarlett Johnson, Canaan Porter, Corey Ann Porter, and Max Rolison; brother, Roy Fraley (Connie); brother-in-law, Dwayne Christian (Phyllis); special neighbors, Loretta and Freddy Short, Judy Christian; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mike Cornett officiating. The burial will follow to Christian Bend Cemetery with Pastor Darrell Fraley officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Bend Cemetery Fund, 1523 Christian Bend Road Church Hill, TN 37642
