Patricia “Pat” Ann Christian Oct 20, 2020 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - “Pat” Ann Christian, 82, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Ann Christian Hill Home Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.