2/18/1933-12/10/2020
Patricia passed away 12/10/20 at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief struggle with congestive heart failure at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Samuel (Gene) McAmis and Elizabeth McAmis.
Pat was born and raised in Kingsport, TN, a graduate of Dobyns-Bennet High School and Transylvania College in Kentucky. After college, she moved to NYC where she met her true love and father of her children W. Richard (Dick) Quinn, Jr. She married Dick in Kingsport, TN, where her three children were born. She and her husband moved to Milford, MA, in1972 where they raised their children until Dick's untimely passing in 1980.
In 1984 Pat moved back to Kingsport to care for her Uncle Judge Luke McAmis and where she married Humphrey Germagian. Pat was known for her sparking blue eyes, love of family, spirit of generosity, and always "danced as though nobody was watching"
She leaves behind her three children, Kathy Quinn Robertson Zechello and her current husband William of Havelock NC, Richard and Laura Quinn of Upton MA, Edith Quinn Jones her husband Craig of Becket, MA, and her husband Humphrey Germagian.
Pat also leaves four grandchildren, Logan Quinn, Austin Quinn (predeceased 2017), Craig Jones, and Katelynn Jones, and three great-grandchildren, Bryan, Avah, and Brant Jones.
There were no services for Pat. In keeping with her generosity of spirit, please make a donation in her memory to a charity of your choice.