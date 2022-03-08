SURGOINSVILLE - Patricia Mary (Hoffman) Grill, aged 85, of Surgoinsville, TN, was received into her Heavenly home on March 7, 2022, and returned to the loving arms of her late husband, Frederick C. Grill Jr. Patsy was born May 16, 1936, and was a proud daughter of New Orleans, LA. She met her husband while he was stationed at Camp Leroy Johnson in New Orleans after serving 19 months in Korea during the war. After marrying Fred, they moved to Western New York State to raise their family. Fred and Pat moved to Surgoinsville in 2007. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, and most especially spending many hours praying for the souls and needs of others.
Aside from her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Alberti Hoffman, her father, George Hoffman, stepmother, Ethyl Hoffman, brother, David Hoffman, and granddaughters, Nikola Hunt, and Lisa (Michael) Demmer.
She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind including her sister, Catherine (Russell) Alack, two brothers, George and Rex Hoffman, six children, Frederick Grill, Sandra (Thomas) Bell, Susan Grill, Barbara (Wayne) Hunt, George (Sandra) Grill, and Robert (Candace) Grill, and a Bonus daughter, Ginger Dutschman. In addition, she leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and multitudes of in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice in Patricia’s name.
