JOHNSON CITY - Patricia M. “Pat” Brown, 83, of Johnson City, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at The Waters of Johnson City.
She was born on December 25, 1937, in Johnson City. She was a daughter of the late William Thomas Brown and Mae Q. Hart Brown.
Pat had attended Fountain of Life Bible Church in Johnson City.
She graduated from Science Hill High School and went on to earn her BSN from ETSU. She worked as a registered nurse and retired from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after 25 years of service. Previous, she had worked at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport for several years. She was the owner and operator of Brown Vending Company in Johnson City from 1994 to 2017, when she sold it.
Pat was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees, the American Nurses Association, The President’s Trust of ETSU Foundation, and she established the Patricia M. Brown Scholarship Endowment.
She enjoyed classic country music, especially Dolly Parton. She also liked to spend time watching Buccaneer Basketball and Football.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy B. Peters and V. Ruth Brown, and an infant brother.
She is survived by her nephew, Edwin Thomas Peters and his wife Cheryl, and their son, Charlie Peters and his wife Heather, all of Knoxville.
The family of Patricia M. Brown will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM, officiated by Dr. Vic Young, with music provided by Charlotte Bise. Following service, family and friends will go in procession to Monte Vista Memorial Park, where a committal will be held at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Patricia M. Brown Scholarship Endowment, ETSU Foundation, Box 70721, Johnson City, TN, 37614, or to a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.