KINGSPORT - Patricia Leanne Chapman, 70, of Kingsport, entered into the hands of her Lord on Sunday evening, September 25, 2022.Arrangements will be provided by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.