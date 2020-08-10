KINGSPORT - Patricia Ketron, age 85, of Kingsport, passed away on August, 9, 2020 at Church Hill Nursing Home. Our mother has been set free and has gone to be with Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carson Ketron; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her two sons, Tony (Sally) Ketron of Kingsport, Robin (Sharon) Ketron of Church Hill; daughter, Cherie Ketron of Kingsport; sister, Delorise Couch Coleman; grandchildren, Dustin Ketron, Ashlee (Josh) Snapp, Kelsie Shaffer and fiancé, Travis Salyer; and great grandchildren, Kylen Ketron and Harper Shaffer.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Church Hill Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm. The family asks that if you wish to attend the graveside service to please be there by 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers make donations to Church Hill Nursing Home, Shepards Corner, or Indian Ridge Baptist Church in Church Hill. The family would like to send a special Thank You to the Church Hill Nursing Home for their special care, love, mercy, and grace for our mom and all residents. Pray always for them. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.