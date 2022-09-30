NORTON, VA – Patricia Joyce Smith, 75, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield, VA. She was a member of the Holiness Church of Faith in Wise, VA. She was an ordained minister and traveled to many churches singing with the Smith Family Gospel Group. Pat was a former employee and retired from the Norton Orbit Station with over 28 years of service. She was a daughter of the late Harman Brickey and Eula Hazel Gardner Brickey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Smith; the father of her children, Kyle Junior Smith; three sisters, Kathleen Crace, Christine Brickey and Bernice Wilson; and her brothers, Halan Brickey, Coy Brickey, Essie Blackwell and Cecil Brickey.
She is survived by her sons, Dwayne Smith and his wife Sherree and Darren Smith and his wife Mia all of Norton, VA; a daughter, Teresa Camper and her husband Jerry of Piney Flats, TN; four grandchildren, Heather Whitaker and her husband Jeff, Priscilla Funk and her husband Josh, Kaitlon Isentol and her husband Josh, Makayla Camper; seven great grandchildren, Kaden Whitaker, Jossalyn Funk, Kyle Funk, Jenavieve Funk, Ezekiel Funk, Abbie Isentol and Madison Isentol; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Shane Hubbard officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, October 3, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Smith family.