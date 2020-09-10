KINGSPORT - Patricia Jennings Newman, age 68, of Kingsport, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Family led graveside committal services for family and friends will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Shelter of the person’s choice or any charitable cause.
