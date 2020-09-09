KINGSPORT - Patricia Jennings Newman, age 68, of Kingsport, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born May 23, 1952, in the same hospital to the late Carl Edmond and Martha Elizabeth Jennings, she was a graduate of Lynn View High School.
Pat was a licensed Insurance agent, and had retired from New Peoples Bank, Gate City Branch. She was of the Baptist faith and due to declining health and Covid concerns, was an avid supporter of televised ministries in the Kingsport area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Newman in 2004.
She is survived by one brother, Rev. Gary W. Jennings and wife, Linda, two nieces, Mrs. Melissa Bowman and husband, Scott and Mrs. Heather Miller and husband, Jamie, all of Taylorsville, NC; five great nieces and nephews survive, Katie, Mollie and Jake Bowman and wife, Kendra, along with James Rhett and Russell Miller, as well as one great-great nephew, Brooks Bowman, all of Taylorsville.
Pat was blessed with a dedicated care giver and co-worker, Kristi Horton.
Family led graveside committal services for family and friends will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Shelter of the person’s choice or any charitable cause.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Patricia Jennings Newman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.