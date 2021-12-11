GATE CITY, VA - Patricia “Mamaw Trish” Bishop, 68, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Patricia was born in Sullivan County, TN on May18, 1953, and was the daughter of the late William Floydie and Myrtle Roseman (McDavid) Bishop.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Shirley Deel; brothers, William (Bud) Bishop, Carroll Bishop, and Larry Bishop; nephew, Charlie Deel; and brothers-in-law, Norman Drier, Ronald Waycaster, and Glen Deel preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, best friend, and caretaker for over 40 years, Judy Waycaster, Gate City, VA; sisters, Anita Louise Long, Rogersville, TN, Karen Qualls and husband, David, Duffield, VA, and Kathy McDowell and husband, Richard, Granite Falls, NC; two special nieces, Shelia Kilgore and Tina Petig; special nephews, Larry Berry, Tim Berry, Bobby Berry; nephews, Stevie Dishner, Jonathan Buttry, Tim Deel, Adam Qualls, Seth Bishop, Randall Bishop, Mike Bishop, and Chris Bishop; nieces, Debra Toothman, Tammy Palmer, Kelly Houseright, Michelle Ewing, Adrian Qualls, and Tessa Frye; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Deboard officiating, and special remembrance speaking by Josh Kilgore. Israel Crawford will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Mission of the Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Ivy Valley Road of the Yuma community. Larry Berry, Bobby Berry, Tim Berry, Tyler Kilgore, Joshua Kilgore, and Kelsey Berry will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
