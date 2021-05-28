KINGSPORT - Patricia (Gabbie) Necessary McDavid, 66, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Lucas Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home of her daughter, Betty Jo Lucas, at 304 Bob Dykes Road, in the Beach Creek Community.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.