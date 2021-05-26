KINGSPORT - Patricia (Gabbie) Necessary McDavid, 66, of Kingsport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 24, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jordan Necessary; father and mother, Ransom and Margie Ruth (Fugate) Ketron; grandfather and grandmother, George and Martha Fugate; brothers, Dwight and Tony Fugate; sisters, Patty Hicks, Mickey Ketron; sister-in-law, Joyce Trent; aunt, Mable Hickman; uncles, J.B. Fugate and Jimmy Fugate; and best friend, Beaulah French.
Gabbie is survived by her daughter, Betty Jo Lucas and husband David; sons, Cecil (Punkin) Necessary and Lisa Barnett, Terry Necessary, and Jerry Necessary and wife Tonya; granddaughters, Courtney Necessary (daughter), Lindsey Lucas (wife Courtney), and Lacey Necessary; grandsons, Dustin Necessary and Landon Necessary; great-grandchildren, Ty’onna Lucas and Samuel White; her furbaby, TinkerBell; lifelong best friend and father of her children, Rev. Cecil Necessary and wife Diane; brother, Gary Trent; brother-in-law, Jackie Hicks; sisters, Kathy Crawford and husband Bobby, Linda Prater and husband Matt, Buffy Rowland and husband Brandon, Norma Jean (Snookie) Manis; sister-in-law, Rita Fugate; and special friends, Mandie Rowland and Macky and Crystal Hickman.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Ballad Health and Hospice, especially her nurse, Nikki, for all the care and support they gave Gabbie and the family. We are forever grateful.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Lucas Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends anytime at the home of her daughter, Betty Jo Lucas, at 304 Bob Dykes Road, in the Beach Creek Community.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.