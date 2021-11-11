KINGSPORT - Patricia Fogarty Bateman Kilgore, age 70 of Kingsport, TN stepped into eternity on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Patricia was born on February 22, 1951 in Pontiac, MI to Carl and Gladys Fogarty. On March 14, 1968, Patricia married Virgil Bateman and he preceded her in death.
Patricia had a servant’s heart. She loved cooking and taking care of her family. Patricia will be remembered for her pure, loving heart.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil Bateman; two sisters, Marry Potter and Gladys Cantrell; and niece, Cassie Odette.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Kilgore; two daughters, Sandy Fields and husband Michael, and Della Fogg and husband Carlton; son, Virgil Bateman; step-son, Tim Byrd; sister, Millie Hillman and husband TJ; grandchildren, Bridgette (Robbie), Mandy (Tyler), Brittany (Brad), Jodi (Josh), CJ, and Covin; great grandchildren, Jaylen, Camden, Lucas, Michael, Abigail, Sarah, Stormy and Bently; nieces and nephews, Paishia and husband Timmy, Skylar, Jacob, David and wife Dena; and several loving nieces and nephews on the Bateman side.
There will be a celebration of Patricia’s life on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Weber City Church of God starting at 2:30 p.m.
Carter Trent Funeral Home has the honor serving the Kilgore family.