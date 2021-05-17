Patricia Fitzgerald Butcher Burnette passed from this world to the next on May 14, 2021. Born on November 26, 1934 in Cleveland, Tennessee to parents Paul Gerald Fitzgerald and Ora Janet Harris Fitzgerald, she grew up in Sweetwater and spent her high school years in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Patsy graduated from Carson-Newman College with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and went on to obtain a Master’s in Education from the University of Tennessee. She was a dedicated and beloved teacher of Distributive Education at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, at Hixson High School in Chattanooga, and at Butler High School in Huntsville, Alabama. Throughout her career, her greatest joy was to help her students find good part-time jobs in the local community so they could gain experience and earn money while continuing their high school education. Many of them went on to receive awards at both state and national Marketing competitions.
She was beautiful, charming, smart, and funny. A world-class shopper, she was never happier than when she found a bargain. She had great personal style and taste, creating hats and bridal headpieces back in the day, collecting fine antiques, and decorating her homes with flair. Her whole life long, she had a heart for those less fortunate. Many poor families had a nice Thanksgiving dinner or Christmas presents for their kids because of her. She was outspoken, quick to “give instructions” to everyone around her, and always ready to laugh at herself and the absurdities of life. Think of her and SMILE!
Patsy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill Burnette of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter Rebecca Butcher Burks of Jefferson City, Tennessee; son David Butcher (Harumi) of Maryville, Tennessee; and grandson Taylor Burks (Charlene) of Mascot, Tennessee.
Her family would like to express their thanks to the loving staff of caregivers and medical professionals of Jefferson Park at Dandridge and Amedysis Hospice. She was looked after with professionalism, compassion, and—most of all—love.
Those wishing to send a message of condolence may do so at rosefuneraltn.com. In lieu of services, her wish was to be cremated and her ashes scattered at her “happy place:” Daytona Beach, Florida. Instead of sending a memorial gift, please celebrate her life and honor her memory by doing something for someone less fortunate. Nothing would have pleased her more.