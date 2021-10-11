CHURCH HILL - Patricia Faye Harold-Frye, “Pat Harold” 64, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm Wednesday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers will be. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.
