CHURCH HILL - Patricia Faye Harold-Frye, “Pat Harold” 64, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2021. Patricia was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 17, 1956 to Clyde and Rosetta Edwards. She moved to Tennessee in 1977 where she began her career at the Hawkins County Press, where she worked for 25 years. She was a lifelong and faithful Christian who was a member of Preaching Christ Church and was well known for saying her prayers twice a day at 11:11. She loved to sing the gospel while playing the piano. She cherished time with her friends and family. Patricia was the most kind and caring person; her loving spirit and her great sense of humor touched the lives of all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Rosetta Edwards; husband, Dempsey Harold, Sr. and husband Roger G. Frye, Sr.; sister, Peggy Roush.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her three children, Dempsey Harold, Jr. and wife Monika, Anna Brown and Thomas Harold; 3 grandchildren, Peyton Harold, Ryder Brown and Sadie Brown; brother, Bob Edwards and wife Donna; sisters, Brenda Kuenle and Debbie Noland and husband Bobby; special life-long friends, Gary and Donna Stubblefield; as well as many other friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 12 pm Wednesday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers will be. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.
